House of the Month: 5923 Park Lane

Nowhere does French country flair so seamlessly blend with contemporary living than in this new estate home in Old Preston Hollow.

From its grand foyer with silky Venetian plaster walls to its sparkling pool and three-car garage, the house brilliantly walks the line between style and substance. Crafted by Milan Design + Build, the home offers more than 8,500 square feet of luxuries, including five bedrooms, five full baths, a study, two dining areas, and a wine room.

The richly appointed kitchen is a magazine-worthy showstopper. Its sophisticated cabinetry is of a two-tone, inset-panel design like no other, and the honed, gray-granite countertops are positively stunning. It also boasts an island, a walk-in pantry, and a breakfast area with views and access to the loggia. Other perks abound: a sumptuous, first-floor owner’s suite with floor-to-ceiling views of the backyard; an expansive game room; and outdoor entertaining terraces.

