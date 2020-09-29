Tuesday, September 29, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers
Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 21-27

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROVING THIEF

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Range Rover parked at Highland Park Village at some point overnight before 9 a.m. Sept. 21 and take an iPad? It was likely left unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Monday

A crook opened an AT&T U-Verse account using the information of a woman in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:27 a.m. 

A thief grabbed $1,250 worth of tools from a work truck parked in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: A 36 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Rheims Place

22 Tuesday

A plunderer got into a private garage in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and took a mountain bicycle, two Yeti coolers, a tote of miscellaneous tools, a tote of miscellaneous sports memorabilia, a Shelton School letter jacket, an iMac computer, and a bag with equipment at some point overnight before 10:30 a.m.

A swindler tried to use the information of a man in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive to get a small A business loan for $72,300. The incident was reported at 11:12 a.m.

23 Wednesday

A pilferer got into a Mercedes G Wagon parked at the Shops of Highland Park shopping center in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and took three Visa gift cards worth $300 at 4:19 p.m.

24 Thursday

An irresponsible motorist backed into the front bumper of a Land Rover parked in the 3400 block of Armstrong Parkway and left without leaving information around 5:49 p.m.

25 Friday

A ne’er do well got into a Land Rover in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue that was left unlocked and took a Lululemon purse, $100 in cash, a wallet, a Bank of America debit card, and a driver’s license between 2 and 8 a.m.

A good neighbor found a set of keys on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of Bordeaux Avenue and told authorities at 1:17 p.m.

26 Saturday

A pillager smashed the front passenger side window of a Chevrolet Suburban and took a $300 pair of sunglasses and rummaged through a GMC Acadia parked in a detached parking area in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue overnight before 9:30 a.m.

Arrested at 1:39 p.m.: A 29 year old accused of evading arrest in Highland Park Village

Arrested at 3 p.m.: A 28 year old accused of evading arrest and warrants in Highland Park Village.

27 Sunday

A good neighbor found an abandoned stroller near the tennis courts in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A burglar got into a van in the 4000 block of Purdue Street and snagged $5,000 in tools around 3:05 p.m.

22 Tuesday 

A thief drove off in a Ford F150 from the 3900 block of McFarlin Boulevard around 12:18 p.m. 

24 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old woman accused of assault in University Park. No location was given.

A burglar got into an office building in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took two desktop computers overnight before 7 a.m.

26 Saturday

Arrested at 3:28 a.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3600 block of Lovers Lane.

A troublemaker was harassing employees of the de Boulle store in the 6800 block of Preston Road around 5:40 p.m.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 31-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 7900 block of Preston Road

27 Sunday

A burglar tried to break into a drug store in the 6900 block of Preston Road around 6:51 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to snag a laptop from a Toyota 4Runner in the 3100 block of Hanover Street? The SUV was unlocked. The incident was reported at 2:34 p.m. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *