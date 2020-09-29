Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 21-27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: ROVING THIEF

How easy was it for a burglar to get into a Range Rover parked at Highland Park Village at some point overnight before 9 a.m. Sept. 21 and take an iPad? It was likely left unlocked.

HIGHLAND PARK

21 Monday

A crook opened an AT&T U-Verse account using the information of a woman in the 4500 block of Westway Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:27 a.m.

A thief grabbed $1,250 worth of tools from a work truck parked in the 4300 block of Livingston Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

Arrested at 6:30 p.m.: A 36 year old accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4500 block of Rheims Place.

22 Tuesday

A plunderer got into a private garage in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue and took a mountain bicycle, two Yeti coolers, a tote of miscellaneous tools, a tote of miscellaneous sports memorabilia, a Shelton School letter jacket, an iMac computer, and a bag with equipment at some point overnight before 10:30 a.m.

A swindler tried to use the information of a man in the 4300 block of Beverly Drive to get a small A business loan for $72,300. The incident was reported at 11:12 a.m.

23 Wednesday

A pilferer got into a Mercedes G Wagon parked at the Shops of Highland Park shopping center in the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue and took three Visa gift cards worth $300 at 4:19 p.m.

24 Thursday

An irresponsible motorist backed into the front bumper of a Land Rover parked in the 3400 block of Armstrong Parkway and left without leaving information around 5:49 p.m.

25 Friday

A ne’er do well got into a Land Rover in the 4500 block of Fairfax Avenue that was left unlocked and took a Lululemon purse, $100 in cash, a wallet, a Bank of America debit card, and a driver’s license between 2 and 8 a.m.

A good neighbor found a set of keys on the sidewalk in the 4400 block of Bordeaux Avenue and told authorities at 1:17 p.m.

26 Saturday

A pillager smashed the front passenger side window of a Chevrolet Suburban and took a $300 pair of sunglasses and rummaged through a GMC Acadia parked in a detached parking area in the 4600 block of N. Versailles Avenue overnight before 9:30 a.m.

Arrested at 1:39 p.m.: A 29 year old accused of evading arrest in Highland Park Village.

Arrested at 3 p.m.: A 28 year old accused of evading arrest and warrants in Highland Park Village.

27 Sunday

A good neighbor found an abandoned stroller near the tennis courts in the 4800 block of Abbott Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

21 Monday

A burglar got into a van in the 4000 block of Purdue Street and snagged $5,000 in tools around 3:05 p.m.

22 Tuesday

A thief drove off in a Ford F150 from the 3900 block of McFarlin Boulevard around 12:18 p.m.

24 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: A 20-year-old woman accused of assault in University Park. No location was given.

A burglar got into an office building in the 6400 block of North Central Expressway and took two desktop computers overnight before 7 a.m.

26 Saturday

Arrested at 3:28 a.m.: A 32-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3600 block of Lovers Lane.

A troublemaker was harassing employees of the de Boulle store in the 6800 block of Preston Road around 5:40 p.m.

Arrested at 11:50 p.m.: A 31-year-old woman accused of possession of drug paraphernalia in the 7900 block of Preston Road.

27 Sunday

A burglar tried to break into a drug store in the 6900 block of Preston Road around 6:51 a.m.

How easy was it for a thief to snag a laptop from a Toyota 4Runner in the 3100 block of Hanover Street? The SUV was unlocked. The incident was reported at 2:34 p.m.