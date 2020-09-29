The Family Place to Celebrate U-Night

Since making the decision to move its annual ReuNight dinner fundraiser to Spring 2021, Dallas-based family violence agency The Family Place is asking the community to “U-Night” by donating to Dine In for Domestic Violence Oct. 24.

Former co-chairs from 2013-2019, including Melinda Bell, Brian Bolke and Faisal Halum, Catherine Cox, Claire Emanuelson, Jennifer Dix, Heather Esping, Joyce Goss, Kenny Goss, Kristi Sherrill Hoyl, Muffin Lemak, Natalie Lorio, Brian Roughton, Shelle Sills, and Robert Weatherly are asking supporters to give back to The Family Place. The support of the community is needed now more than ever, with fall fundraising events being canceled or rescheduled, expenses rising due to increased demand, and general donations decreasing.

“We are so thankful to have the support of our past ReuNight co-chairs during such a crucial time,” said Paige Flink, CEO of The Family Place. “We look forward to ’U-Nighting’ together and enjoying a delectable dinner at-home from Chef Jordan Swim. While this year may look different, we can assure guests that U-Night will be an evening they won’t forget!”

The Family Place invites donors to “Dine In for Domestic Violence” Oct. 24 and enjoy a four-course dining experience with wine and a floral arrangement from Grey Gardens Florist in the comfort of home.

Dinner will be prepared by chef Jordan Swim of Vestals Catering and Front Burners Restaurants. The meal will feature a bountiful charcuterie board, fall vegetable salad, beef entrée, and a dessert. Vegetarian options will also be included upon request. Top donors have the option of hosting an executive chef to prepare the four-course dinner in their home, at a date most convenient to them.

Since March, the agency has provided shelter to 665 women children and men, answered over 2,000 hotline calls, and provided counseling to 1,169 victims of family violence.

Sponsorships for U-Night begin at $1,500. To register, please click here.