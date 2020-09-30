Burglar Hits Ronald McDonald House

It was a scary situation, but it could’ve been worse.

On Sept. 15, a man jumped a fence on Bengal Street and entered the Ronald McDonald House Dallas through a faulty side door. Dallas police said he was in the building for more than an hour, and took food, bed linens, and a wall-mounted TV from the common area.

But RMHD said that he never came into contact with any of the families staying at the facility, which offers a “home away from home” for loved ones of seriously ill children while they are hospitalized.

PHOTO: Dallas Police Department

“The individual stole a few small items from the property but did not come into contact with – or seek out – any of the families staying in the house,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a statement. “The safety and health of our families is our absolute priority, so we are actively expanding security protocols to ensure that this won’t happen again.”

The facility’s new security measures will include modifications to their 24-hour on-site security personnel and enhancing the existing alarm and monitoring system.

A renovation of the home was completed in February.

“This matter is under active investigation by the Dallas Police Department,” RMHD said. “The staff of the House are focused on providing a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children and have nothing further to add at this time.”

Police said the suspect has tattoos covering his chest and was wearing black shorts and shoes with no shirt.

Anyone with information on this suspect should contact Detective Kevin Janse #6679 at 214-671-8066 or email him at kevin.janse@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us, referring to case 164293-2020.