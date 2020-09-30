Looking Ahead

Child Advocacy Awards

Two events benefitting nonprofit Children At Risk will become one virtual experience with statewide reach.

The research and advocacy nonprofit is merging its annual Accolades Luncheon and Night In gala to continue supporting efforts to improve the quality of life for Texas’ children.

Sheila Johnson and Stephen W. Love

“A Night at the Texas Academy Awards of Child Advocacy” is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at facebook.com/childrenatrisk.

Honorees include Stephen W. Love, president and CEO of DFW Hospital Council, as a Lifetime Healthcare Hero; Sheila Johnson as a Lifetime Child Advocate; and other heroes from across Texas.

Tickets start at $350 for individuals. Sponsorships range from $3,500 to $25,000. Contact Alyssa Purcell, at 713.869.7740 or apurcell@childrenatrisk.org or visit childrenatrisk.org/event/texasacademyawards for more details.

Child Advocacy Awards ‘Great Big (Virtual) Jam’

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager, New York Times best-selling author and Today Show book club host, is joining ChildCareGroup, a provider of early childhood education programs, from 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 3 as a celebrity reader for the nonprofit’s rescheduled and re-envisioned signature spring fundraiser, the Great Big JAM.

This year, instead of attending in person, families will enjoy the interactive games and activities – things families can do at home all year long – safely from their own homes.

All materials needed will be packaged in what organizers call a ‘box full of surprises’ available for drive-through pick-up in September. Visit childcaregroup.org for registration and more details.

“Early education and stability are key factors in empowering our youth,” said Traci White, Tara Oneacre, and Aubrey Labanowski, co-chairs of ChildCareGroup’s Great Big JAM 2020. “With your help, we can make a greater impact to give others the same opportunities we provide for our own kids.”

Trains at NorthPark

Even in the year 2020, Christmas is still coming. And as usual, The Trains at NorthPark plans to bring joy by the carload with the largest miniature train exhibit in Texas.

Bank of Texas presents the exhibit to benefit Ronald McDonald of Dallas, which serves as a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment in Dallas hospitals.

The experience, set to run from Nov. 14, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, boast 1,600-feet of tracks set against a charming and elaborate variety of holiday landscapes and more than 700 railcars bearing the names of the companies, organizations, families, and individuals that make the attraction possible. Place orders by Oct. 5 to make sure your railcar is on the tracks by opening day. Visit thetrainsatnorthpark.com or contact Kathlyn McGuill at kmcguill@rmhdallas.org.

Helping conduct The Trains at NorthPark 2020 are honorary chair Sandy Phillips, a long-time RMHD volunteer, along with co-chairs Nicole Brewer and Natalie Lesikar.

“The holidays seem an eternity away, but the prospect of the arrival of The Trains has given our families and staff a new cause for hope,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of RMHD.

