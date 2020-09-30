Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 21 – 27

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: FIDDLING ON THE ROOF

A creepy, clumsy crook fell from the roof of a 73-year-old woman’s house in 4900 block of Thunder Road, removing the screen door before 4:12 a.m. Sept. 24 while somehow avoiding capture.

22 Tuesday

Online records did not include a reporting times for vandalism at a home in the 6800 block of Del Norte Lane nor thefts from one man and two women at Black Swan Yoga on Lovers Lane and an Bugatti Ristorante employee in the parking lot outside the restaurant on Northwest Highway.

Burglarized before 3:22 p.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 7200 block of North Janmar Drive.

23 Wednesday

Stolen overnight before 9:40 a.m.: a vehicle outside a home in the 5700 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Before 6:34 p.m., a burglar snatched the contents from a 35-year-old Rockwall woman’s vehicle at NorthPark Center.

24 Thursday

What do you call someone who breaks a window on a 67-year-old man’s vehicle outside a home in the 12800 block of Midway Road before 12:18 a.m.? A “suspicious person,” according to the online police report.

Before 12:28 a.m., a burglar damaged a 51-year-old woman’s vehicle at Preston Center and took her stuff.

Online reports didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Shinola Dallas at NorthPark Center.

Reported at 1:27 p.m.: An angry tantrum thrower in a fit of road rage used an unknown object to damage a 61-year-old man’s vehicle in the 5200 block of West Northwest Highway.

25 Friday

Before 9:09 a.m., one or more crooks broke into a 52-year-old man’s home in the 11000 block of Lawn Haven Road and stole belonging including a vehicle.

Before 5:58 p.m., an opportunistic thief removed contents from a 20-year-old Arlington man’s vehicle outside a home in the 4900 block of Mill Run Road.

26 Saturday

Stolen overnight before 9:20 a.m.: a vehicle at apartments in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

27 Sunday

Stolen before 12:27 a.m.: a 24-year-old man’s vehicle outside his apartment in the 5500 block of Harvest Hill Road.

Arrested at 4:50 a.m.: a 33-year-old man accused of public intoxication at Midway Road and LBJ Freeway.

Reported at 1:58 p.m.: A dastardly nuisance took the tailgate and taillights from a 20-year-old Midland man’s vehicle on Sept. 22 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway.