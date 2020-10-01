HP, UP Continue Mosquito Control Efforts

Mosquito control efforts continue this week in the Park Cities.

In University Park, Municipal Mosquito fogged all alleys Sept. 30 after a mosquito sample in the 3920 block of Caruth tested positive for West Nile virus. Additionally, Municipal Mosquito will fog alleys north of Lovers and west of Thackery Oct. 1 and 2. All efforts will begin around 9:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Mosquito control efforts generally run from April to October.

For more information about mosquito control in University Park, click here.

In Highland Park, the town’s Parks Department will conduct ground spraying measures town wide after the mosquito samples in traps on both the east and west side of town were found to be above the treatable threshold as established by the Town’s Mosquito Control Policy this week.

Weather permitting, mosquito ground spraying will begin at 10 p.m. Oct. 2 and conclude by 5 a.m., town wide.

Ground spraying measures will include the public rights-of-way and the town’s tennis courts.

Highland Park residents are asked to remain inside and protect pets during the time the sprayers are in the area. Any pet water dishes left outside should be cleaned after spraying.

Commercial products for yard applications are available at local home improvement stores. Mosquito dunks are available at no cost to residents at Town Hall.