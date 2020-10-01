M1 Ball Scoots Online

Like many fundraisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, the M1 Ball is scooting online this year.

The M1 Virtual Ball benefits Mercury One, the Tania and Glenn Beck-founded humanitarian aid and education organization.

The virtual broadcast and auction from The American Journey Training Center begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. The program will include remarks, special presentations, including the Angel Award presentation to Gena and Chuck Norris, followed by a live auction with Beck as the host. Rodney Strong Wine Estates will provide a virtual in-home wine tasting presented by their winemaker and educator.

Tickets begin at $100 each for a virtual in-home package. A virtual in-home package for 10 is $1,750. Underwriting and sponsorships are from $2,500 up to $100,000 with different benefits.

Participants can also buy raffle tickets for a chance to win a 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 Sedan or an All-Expenses paid trip (airfare, transportation, hotel, and meals) for two people to Dallas for a two-night stay and a day with Mercury One.