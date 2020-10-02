Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Panel on Photography

A pandemic hasn’t stopped the Dallas Architecture Forum from providing plenty of opportunities to learn more about design.

Morgan Gieringer

The Forum has been busily offering online panel discussions. Its latest panel – a presentation of the John Rogers and Georgette de Bruchard archival collection at the University of North Texas – will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 on Zoom.

The John Rogers & Georgette de Bruchard Photography Collection is one of the most significant archives of regional architectural and documentary photography in Dallas. The collection spans 1920-1992, with the bulk covering the period 1945-1991. Images in the archive were captured by husband and wife John and Georgette and consist primarily of people, architecture (office buildings, interiors, exteriors, houses), advertising, and events.

Many of the images in the collection appeared in publications such as Architectural Digest, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living.

Rogers developed close relationships with architects and firms working in Dallas, including Jarvis-Putty-Jarvis, O’Neil Ford, Arch Swank, Beran & Shelmire, and Philip Johnson, among many others. The archive includes significant building projects such as Republic Center, Statler Hilton, and the Texas Instruments Semiconductor Facility and smaller projects, such as drug stores and public libraries.

UNT Libraries Special Collections has spent nearly two years meticulously organizing and indexing the collection, which is being carefully and systematically digitized. Following the full digitization process and the identification of subject matter, the images will be freely available for personal and educational use through the UNT Portal to Texas History.

Presenter Morgan Davis Gieringer, head of Special Collections at UNT, and moderator Nate Eudaly, executive director of the Dallas Architecture Forum, will lead the discussion.

The Forum organizes and presents an annual series of interactive, educational, and informal panel discussions about topics and issues of local and regional interest. The panels are moderated by community leaders and design professionals, and feature panelists recognized as experts in their fields. In addition, The Forum highlights regional design talent focusing on both their design inspirations and award-winning projects. Panels are presented as a service to the community at no charge.

