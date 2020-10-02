Dallas County Transitions to New Data Platform for COVID-19

Due to Dallas County Health and Human Services’ transition to a new data platform, there were no COVID-19 cases reported yesterday. Reports will resume beginning today, Oct. 2. Here are your bullet points for today:

Dallas County Health and Human Services transitions to new data platform for COVID-19;

TEA updates pandemic school funding formula;

American Airlines and CareNow to provide COVID-19 testing at DFW International Airport.

Dallas County Health and Human Services Transitions to New Data Platform for COVID-19

Dallas County Health and Human Services did not report COVID-19 cases Thursday, because of updates to their data platform. Reports will resume Friday.

“We have transitioned over to a more robust tracing system, effective 8 o’clock yesterday,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “During this transition, it’s unfortunate that we’re unable to report numbers for today. The system should be able to report numbers tomorrow and we’ll get you all the information as soon as possible. This is due to a system changeover, and while I’m disappointed we’ll be unable to get you the normal information, I am pleased that the new system will make our tracing efforts stronger here in Dallas County.”

TEA Updates Pandemic School Funding Formula

To be eligible for full funding, school districts must offer in-person instruction

to families that desire it

Given the need to ensure school systems have flexibility and financial security to provide instruction while they adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday it will extend the current minimum funding guarantee established for the pandemic an additional six weeks, which for most, but not all districts, means a funding guarantee is in place for the entire first half of the school year. This “hold harmless” guarantee will only be available to school districts that offer in-person instruction for any Texas family that desires it. Districts must also demonstrate a good faith effort to allow for on-campus attendance. Remote instruction will also continue to be fully funded for those who wish to stay home for classes online.

This extension ensures that schools will receive their anticipated funding through the first eighteen weeks of the first semester regardless of changes to enrollment or attendance rates due to COVID-19. TEA will address whether further funding adjustments for the second semester are needed based upon information and data gathered between now and January 2021.

It is important to note that school systems are already fully funded this year based on students who are enrolled and who attend remotely or on campus.

This minimum funding guarantee will address the slight decline in enrollment in Texas public schools this year due to the pandemic. Schools that are open for on-campus instruction have generally seen higher levels of enrollment than those relying solely on virtual education. Schools have taken tremendous steps to ensure that the on-campus environment remains safe, so enrollment has also increased as it has become clearer that COVID-19 does not seem to be spreading in schools at significant rates. School districts that utilize this extension will be required to identify students who are missing from enrollment and determine their location. Parents are also urged to ensure that their children are enrolled and attending school.

Taxpayers in Texas are not expected to fund school systems for students that are not being educated, so, ultimately, school budgets will continue to be based on enrollment. This limited “hold harmless” extension provides time for the enrollment picture to become more stable, so that schools can wait to make operational and budget adjustments based upon clearer information.

School districts that have been approved to offer a hybrid-only high school instructional setting can continue to do so. Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath retains the authority to consider exceptions for extenuating circumstances.

Upon making this announcement, Commissioner Morath said: “Given the uncertain nature of this public health crisis, we are giving as much support and flexibility as possible to school districts to ensure that we are balancing the need for student learning with our desire to help all our state’s students, teachers, staff, and families remain healthy and safe.”

American Airlines and CareNow to Provide COVID-19 Testing at DFW International Airport

CareNow is collaborating with American Airlines to offer pre-flight COVID-19 testing for passengers traveling from DFW International Airport to Hawaii.

As travel restrictions begin to lift, CareNow has worked with the airline to provide passengers with two of the three available testing options, including convenient rapid testing at the gate prior to boarding a flight. Travelers who test negative for COVID-19 pre-flight will be exempt from Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine requirement. Testing must be complete within 72 hours of the final leg of departure.

“Our goal is to deliver safe, accurate and convenient healthcare options to our communities,” says Michelle Underwood, chief operating officer at CareNow. “We are proud to partner with American Airlines to offer efficient and reliable pre-flight COVID-19 testing to help ensure travelers are safe and healthy.”

Starting Oct. 15, travelers with flights from DFW International Airport to Honolulu (HNL) and Maui (OGG) will have three options for pre-flight testing:

At-home test from LetsGetChecked, received and submitted by mail, results expected in 48 hours on average

In-person testing at designated CareNow urgent care locations, open every day and after hours

On-site rapid molecular testing administered by CareNow via a nasal swab at DFW International Airport, results expected in less than 15 minutes on average

For more information about COVID-19 testing and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.