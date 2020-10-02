Online Auction: Cattle Baron’s 2020 Raffle Items

Cattle Baron’s Ball is the largest single-night fundraiser for cancer research through the American Cancer Society. The ball has generated more than $85 million in its 46 years.









If You Want to Virtually Attend:

When: The online auction will be Oct. 2-17

Where: Register at cbb20.givesmart.com

Purchase: Call the CBB Office at 214-443-9222 or email cattlebaronsdallas@cancer.org

Time: Raffle drawing will take place Oct. 17

Donate: Visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/hdi/

