Genesis Women’s Shelter Planning New $15 Million Facility

Genesis Women’s Shelter expects to double the number of non-residential women and children served each year from 3,700 to 7,500 with a new, $15 million facility planned to open in the spring of 2022.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for spring.

“The vast majority of abused women will not seek emergency shelter, but instead rely on non-residential services, counseling, advocacy, and legal services. The new building will allow us to expand upon these services so that we can break the generational cycle of abuse for thousands of women and children each year,” said Jan Langbein, Genesis CEO.

Genesis operates two locations: a campus including an emergency shelter and transitional housing and a non-residential office (located off Lemmon Avenue near Oak Lawn) for advocacy, counseling, and legal services.

The new 28,600-square-foot non-residential space – twice the Lemmon Avenue office size – will allow for a 65% increase in staff, significantly lowering the waiting list for services in Dallas. The location, off Harry Hines Boulevard in the Medical District, will provide easy access to the DART Rail.

