Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 28-Oct. 4

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PUMPKIN CHUNKED?

A trickster broke a window of a clinic in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive using a rock and pushed a pumpkin through the glass. The incident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 28.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

A crook used the information of a man from the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue to get unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m.

A pilferer shattered the front passenger side window of a Ford vehicle that was parked in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane, rummaged through it, and took an envelope with a $500 money order inside between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.

29 Tuesday

A distracted motorist veered to the right across the outside lane in a Nissan Versa, went up a curb, hit a light post and tree in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around 7:10 a.m.

30 Wednesday

Arrested at 2 p.m.: A 26 year old accused of failure to identify, a warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to make a mandatory left turn near the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Mockingbird Lane.

3 Saturday

A scoundrel pushed a Piaggio Fly 150 moped from a parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 10:44 a.m. and 12:43 p.m. The moped was later found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Bowser Avenue.

4 Sunday

Arrested at 3:01 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of running a flashing red light and driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 8:07 a.m.: A 41-year-old man accused of theft of property in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 8:40 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman accused of failure to identify and theft of property near the intersection of Fitzhugh Street and Buena Vista Street.

Arrested at 11:02 a.m.: A 43-year-old man accused of reckless damage and criminal trespassing in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane.

A scoundrel pilfered a Lexus RX 350 and a purse from the 4100 block of San Carlos Drive around 6:45 p.m.

2 Friday

A burglar got into a home in the 3900 block of Stanford Avenue and swiped $3,000 worth of items overnight before 8 a.m.

A swindler stole the identity of a woman from the 3800 block of Marquette Street. The incident was reported at 3 p.m.

A ne’er do well stole a bicycle from the 3500 block of Lovers Lane around 8 p.m.