Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Crime Park Cities 

Park Cities Crime Reports Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Rachel Snyder

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: PUMPKIN CHUNKED?

A trickster broke a window of a clinic in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive using a rock and pushed a pumpkin through the glass. The incident was reported at 7:25 a.m. Sept. 28.

HIGHLAND PARK

28 Monday

A crook used the information of a man from the 4200 block of Livingston Avenue to get unemployment benefits. The incident was reported at 2:41 p.m.

A pilferer shattered the front passenger side window of a Ford vehicle that was parked in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Mockingbird Lane, rummaged through it, and took an envelope with a $500 money order inside between 10 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. 

29 Tuesday 

A distracted motorist veered to the right across the outside lane in a Nissan Versa, went up a curb, hit a light post and tree in the 4600 block of Mockingbird Lane around 7:10 a.m.

30 Wednesday

Arrested at 2 p.m.: A 26 year old accused of failure to identify, a warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to make a mandatory left turn near the intersection of Lomo Alto Drive and Mockingbird Lane.

3 Saturday 

A scoundrel pushed a Piaggio Fly 150 moped from a parking lot in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive between 10:44 a.m. and 12:43 p.m. The moped was later found in a parking lot in the 4400 block of Bowser Avenue.

4 Sunday

Arrested at 3:01 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of running a flashing red light and driving while intoxicated in the 3100 block of Mockingbird Lane.

Arrested at 8:07 a.m.: A 41-year-old man accused of theft of property in the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue.

Arrested at 8:40 a.m.: A 34-year-old woman accused of failure to identify and theft of property near the intersection of Fitzhugh Street and Buena Vista Street.

Arrested at 11:02 a.m.: A 43-year-old man accused of reckless damage and criminal trespassing in the 3700 block of Crescent Avenue.

UNIVERSITY PARK

1 Thursday

Arrested at 12:01 a.m.: A 23-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3900 block of Lovers Lane.

A scoundrel pilfered a Lexus RX 350 and a purse from the 4100 block of San Carlos Drive around 6:45 p.m.

2 Friday

A burglar got into a home in the 3900 block of Stanford Avenue and swiped $3,000 worth of items overnight before 8 a.m.

A swindler stole the identity of a woman from the 3800 block of Marquette Street. The incident was reported at 3 p.m.

A ne’er do well stole a bicycle from the 3500 block of Lovers Lane around 8 p.m.

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest in 2018.

