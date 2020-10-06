Wednesday, October 7, 2020

As usual, defending Class 5A state champion Highland Park is undefeated during the fall team tennis season. (Photo: Chris McGathey)
New Faces, No Problem for Unbeaten Scots

One characteristic of an athletic dynasty is the ability to keep winning despite roster turnover. It’s been a hallmark of the Highland Park tennis program for years.

This fall continues that trend, with a roster featuring 15 newcomers remaining undefeated at the midway point in the season. The defending Class 5A state champions scored their most impressive victories thus far over the weekend against 6A powerhouses Southlake Carroll and Allen.

“Getting the new players experience before the playoffs start was a goal for the season. They’ve stepped it up,” said HP head coach Dan Holden. “Also proud of our veterans for their leadership on and off the court.”

The Scots will return to action on Tuesday against District 13-5A foe West Mesquite at the Seay Tennis Center, then will travel for a nondistrict match against Plano West on Friday.

