Partners Card Returning

Shoppers can benefit The Family Place as well as local retailers and restaurants with a Partners Card.

To buy a Partners Card for $75, click here. The 10-day shopping and dining event, and the signature fundraiser for the family violence agency, will be Oct. 30-Nov. 8. The deadline for buying a paper card online is Oct. 23. Cardholders are entitled to a 20% discount at retailers and a 10% discount at restaurants during the 10-day period. Furthermore, 100% of a Partners Card purchase goes directly to support The Family Place programs and services for victims of family violence.

“We are hoping to bring on even more e-commerce participants this year. As more people lean into shopping online during this time, we want to have a wide-range of retailers available online for people to still get their Partners Card deals without having to shop in-store,” Grace Dewar, Development Manager at The Family Place, said in a statement.

Lexie Aderhold, Tully Phillips, and Sally Pretorius Hodge chair the 28th-annual fundraiser.

Dallas lifestyle blogger Tanya Foster is this year’s Honorary Chair.