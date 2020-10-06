Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Photo: The Family Place
Partners Card Returning

Rachel Snyder

Shoppers can benefit The Family Place as well as local retailers and restaurants with a Partners Card.

To buy a Partners Card for $75, click here. The 10-day shopping and dining event, and the signature fundraiser for the family violence agency, will be Oct. 30-Nov. 8. The deadline for buying a paper card online is Oct. 23. Cardholders are entitled to a 20% discount at retailers and a 10% discount at restaurants during the 10-day period. Furthermore, 100% of a Partners Card purchase goes directly to support The Family Place programs and services for victims of family violence. 

“We are hoping to bring on even more e-commerce participants this year. As more people lean into shopping online during this time, we want to have a wide-range of retailers available online for people to still get their Partners Card deals without having to shop in-store,” Grace Dewar, Development Manager at The Family Place, said in a statement.

Lexie Aderhold, Tully Phillips, and Sally Pretorius Hodge chair the 28th-annual fundraiser.

Dallas lifestyle blogger Tanya Foster is this year’s Honorary Chair.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

