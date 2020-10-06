Pop Up Parks Return with 10th PARK(ing) Day

PARK(ing) Day has been happening around the globe for several years, and is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Dallas this year – just in time to showcase the city of Dallas’s new Temporary Parklet Program.

The event, which is designed to help cities and residents reimagine on-street parking spaces by encouraging communities to innovate, is now accepting digital entries, and will continue to do so through Oct. 16.

The PARK(ing) Day Dallas team, in cooperation with Downtown Dallas, Inc., is shifting this year’s focus to support local businesses by assisting them in a series of prototype parklet designs to serve a variety of uses

In April, the City of Dallas launched the Temporary Parklet Program to assist local businesses impacted by COVID-19. The pop-up patios increase the active square footage of a business within existing public space, extending dining and merchandising areas to enhance physical distancing between patrons, all while bringing additional activity to downtown.

To see details on how to submit entries, as well as contest rules, click here.

