Schedule Change on Tap for Panthers, WTW
Just one week into the season, both W.T. White and Hillcrest already have been forced to adjust their football schedules for reasons related to COVID-19.
The Longhorns (0-1) were scheduled to host Molina in their District 6-5A Div. I opener on Friday, but that game has been cancelled because of a positive test at Molina. As a result, WTW will get a forfeit victory and will next travel to play Carrollton R.L. Turner on Oct. 15.
Meanwhile, Hillcrest’s nondistrict game against Dallas Christian also was called off, but the Panthers found a new opponent. They will host Ferris at 7 p.m. Thursday in their home opener.
That game will serve as Hillcrest’s final tuneup prior to the start of District 6-5A Div. II play on Oct. 15 against South Oak Cliff.
Last week, Hillcrest rolled past Bryan Adams 35-7 in its season opener, while WTW fell 33-21 to Richardson Berkner.