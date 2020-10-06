SPC Rivals Set Fall Sports Schedules

Local SPC schools have announced game schedules for an abbreviated football season to begin later this month.

ESD, St. Mark’s, and Greenhill will each play 3-4 games against other private schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That includes a three-team round robin between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.

In August, the SPC announced the cancellation of its fall sports championships, due to health and travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, athletic directors from SPC schools in the area, including Hockaday for girls sports, agreed to resume their seasons independent from the conference, thereby reducing the travel schedule and number of games. Athletes will be tested weekly, among other enhanced protocols.

The schools also will compete in volleyball, field hockey, and cross country, starting on the week of Oct. 12. There will be no postseason play or championship games.

ESD football schedule

Oct. 16 at FW Trinity Valley 7 p.m. Oct. 23 Greenhill 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at St. Mark’s 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Trinity Christian 7 p.m.

Greenhill football schedule

Oct. 23 at ESD 7 p.m. Nov. 6 St. Mark’s 7 p.m. Nov. 13 FW Country Day 7 p.m.

St. Mark’s football schedule

Oct. 23 FW Country Day 7 p.m. Oct. 30 ESD 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Greenhill 7 p.m. Nov. 13 at Arlington Oakridge 7 p.m.