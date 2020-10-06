Wednesday, October 7, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

The ESD-St. Mark's football rivalry will continue this season, after all. (File photo: Rob Graham)
Preston Hollow Sports 

SPC Rivals Set Fall Sports Schedules

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , ,

Local SPC schools have announced game schedules for an abbreviated football season to begin later this month.

ESD, St. Mark’s, and Greenhill will each play 3-4 games against other private schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. That includes a three-team round robin between Oct. 23 and Nov. 6.

In August, the SPC announced the cancellation of its fall sports championships, due to health and travel concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, athletic directors from SPC schools in the area, including Hockaday for girls sports, agreed to resume their seasons independent from the conference, thereby reducing the travel schedule and number of games. Athletes will be tested weekly, among other enhanced protocols.

The schools also will compete in volleyball, field hockey, and cross country, starting on the week of Oct. 12. There will be no postseason play or championship games.

ESD football schedule

Oct. 16at FW Trinity Valley7 p.m.
Oct. 23Greenhill7 p.m.
Oct. 30at St. Mark’s7 p.m.
Nov. 13at Trinity Christian7 p.m.

Greenhill football schedule

Oct. 23at ESD7 p.m.
Nov. 6St. Mark’s7 p.m.
Nov. 13FW Country Day7 p.m.

St. Mark’s football schedule

Oct. 23FW Country Day7 p.m.
Oct. 30ESD7 p.m.
Nov. 6at Greenhill7 p.m.
Nov. 13at Arlington Oakridge7 p.m.

You May Also Like

Eagles Will Return to SPC Title Game

Todd Jorgenson 0

ESD Boys, Girls Take Lacrosse Titles

Todd Jorgenson 0

St. Mark’s Grad Fulfills NBA Coaching Dream

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *