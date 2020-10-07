Dallas ISD Outlines Game Day Safety Measures

Friday Night Lights are (mostly) a go, but they may look a little different from usual years – because it’s not a usual year.

The Dallas ISD athletics department outlined some safety protocols at athletic events this year designed to help avoid the spread of COVID-19.

All ticket sales for athletic events are cashless and no tickets are sold at the gate. Parents and fans can use the GoFan online ticketing platform to purchase tickets ahead of time to avoid lines at the gate. Attendance is limited to 50-percent capacity at all athletics events. Ticket sale priority will go to the family of participants ( such as athletes, band, dance, and cheerleaders).

On game day, Dallas ISD staff will conduct temperature checks for all event staff and Dallas ISD police and security upon arrival. All staff must wear masks while working.

Meanwhile, spectators are required to self-screen for Covid-19 symptoms before attending and follow social distancing best practices. Spectators for outside events must wear a mask as they enter, move about, and leave the athletic facility, and they can only remove their mask if there is a safe distance of at least six feet between families or social groups. Spectators for inside events must always wear a mask while inside the athletic facility.

Schools not following these social distancing and mask guidelines are subject to sanctions, including suspension of contests or discontinuation of public access to games by the UIL District Executive Committee and/or UIL State Executive Committee.

Spectators must also adhere to the Dallas ISD Athletic Department Clear Bag Policy.

Can’t get a ticket? The district will also offer athletic event viewing online through the National Federation of State High School Association Network. Middle school, ninth-grade, junior varsity, and varsity basketball, football, soccer, and volleyball will be livestreamed.

Subscriptions are $69.99 for the entire year, or $9.99 each month. To subscribe, go to www.NFHSnetwork.com, search for Dallas ISD, subscribe, and follow.