Thursday, October 8, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Bethany Erickson

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SYMBOLIC THIEVERY

On Oct. 2, someone yanked the Mercedes emblem off a car in the 4200 block of Merrell Road, a 54-year-old woman reported around 2:40 p.m.

29 September

Coppell-based Robertson Pools reported that someone absconded with their tools while the company was at a home in the 5200 block of Brookview Drive, but no time was given.

Around 1:30 p.m., two men were assaulted and robbed in the 7400 block of Wellcrest Drive.

30 September

Plano-based Inphase Audio reported that someone pilfered property from the business in the 5700 block of Berkshire Lane around 9:30 a.m.

1 October

Police arrested a motorist for driving while intoxicated around 9:30 p.m. in the 10000 block of Netherland Drive.

Someone shoplifted from the Ulta Beauty at 5550 West Lovers Lane around 5 p.m.

2 October

Shortly before 6 a.m., a 71-year-old woman reported that someone stole property from her car parked in the 5500 block of Del Roy Drive.

A 47-year-old man reported that someone damaged his property around 11 a.m., while in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 12800 block of Midway Road.

At 7:30 p.m., a 55-year-old Farmers Branch woman reported that someone stole from her purse while she was at NorthPark Center.

A pocket-knife wielding suspect threatened to kill a 33-year-old man at 10:13 p.m. in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

3 October

No time was given for when someone stole a motorcycle belonging to a 42-year-old man, from a home in the 6700 block of Stichter Avenue.

Shortly after 7 a.m., police made a public intoxication arrest in the 6000 block of Walnut Hill Circle.

Someone broke into a car and stole property around 9 p.m. while it was parked in the 4800 block of Nashwood Lane.

4 October

A 30-year-old Richardson man reported that someone punched him around 6:18 p.m. in the southbound service lane in the 8600 block of North Central Expressway.

A 55-year-old woman reported around 7:20 p.m. that someone stole her car from where it was parked in the 10400 block of High Hollows Drive.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson, deputy editor at People Newspapers, cut her teeth on community journalism, starting in Arkansas. Recently, she's taken home a few awards for her writing, including first place for her tornado coverage from the National Newspapers Association's 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, a Gold award for Best Series at the 2018 National Association of Real Estate Editors journalism awards, a 2018 Hugh Aynesworth Award for Editorial Opinion from the Dallas Press Club, and a 2019 award from NAREE for a piece linking Medicaid expansion with housing insecurity. She doesn't like lima beans, black licorice or the word synergy. You can reach her at bethany.erickson@peoplenewspapers.com.

