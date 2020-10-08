Crystal Charity Ball Fundraising Moving Online

Crystal Charity Ball fundraising is moving online this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1952, the Crystal Charity has helped support children’s charities in Dallas County, according to their website. Members of The Crystal Charity Ball Committee have distributed more than $157 million to 148 worthy beneficiaries over the past 68 years.

“Through the years we have thanked our generous foundations, corporate and individual donors by hosting a black-tie gala held in December. 2020 began with our meticulous, experienced Ball planning team working full steam ahead, but early spring brought an international pandemic to our doorstep,” Ball chair Tucker Enthoven said in a statement. “Although 2020 has presented unique challenges, our mission remains unchanged: raising funds to serve vulnerable children in our community. Our eight Beneficiaries have shown inspiring grit, creativity and resilience in continuing to provide vital services to children in the areas of health, education and social services while managing economic challenges caused by the pandemic.”

Ball activities including the luxury silent auction and contribution ticket drawing for prizes will occur online during the first week of December, and a keepsake children’s book will also be distributed at that time.

The Crystal Charity Ball Committee committed to raise $7,870,020 in 2020 and organizers say they remain committed to distributing those funds in March of 2021.