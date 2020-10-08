Virtual Event Helps DIFFA/Dallas Fund AIDS Organizations

DIFFA/Dallas’ party plan had to change, but the giving kept on going.

The fundraising organization announced grants to 24 North Texas HIV/AIDS Service Organizations despite postponing the signature event House of DIFFA due to the pandemic.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to this community, especially in this time where demands on our AIDS Service Organizations are increasing yet individual giving is declining,” said DIFFA/Dallas board chair Tim Garippa. “Our board quickly pivoted at the start of the pandemic and organized the DIFFA/Dallas IMPACT Live virtual event.”

IMPACT Live Happy Hour for a Cause raised almost $150,000, nearly half of DIFFA/Dallas’ grant giving for the season. Donations included grants by the Louis L. Borick Foundation and the Legacy of Love Fund of The DIFFA Dallas Foundation.

Events held before the pandemic, including Burgers and Burgundy and the Holiday Wreath Collection, also helped raise grant funds.

With this year’s grants, DIFFA/Dallas, which was founded in 1984, has given more than $10 million for HIV/AIDS direct care service and education to local AIDS service organizations and the DIFFA national fund.

Funds will be used for education, transportation, housing, mental/physical health, prevention services, legal services, and meal programs for those infected with or impacted by HIV/AIDS– especially women, children and those in low income situations. Learn more at diffadallas.org.

2020 Grant Recipients: Prism Health North Texas, AIDS Walk South Dallas, AIDS Outreach Center, AIDS Services of Dallas, AIDS Walk South Dallas, AIN (Access and Information Network), Bryan’s House, Chem Sex, Children’s Medical Center ARMS & GENECIS Clinics, Cook Children’s Medical Center, Dallas Hope Charity, East Texas Cares, Greg Dollinger Memorial AIDS Fund, Health Services of North Texas, Legacy Counseling Center, Legal Hospice of Texas, Planned Parenthood, Resource Center of Dallas, Sister’s Gift, Sonya’s House, Tarrant County Samaritan Housing, Texas Women’s University, and White Rock Friends.

