An 11-Year-Old’s Secrets to Selling Slime and Jewelry

University Park entrepreneur is always looking for what to market next

McKenna Kate Houghton, an 11-year-old from University Park, is an evolving entrepreneur, selling products ranging from slime to jewelry and lip gloss.

By selling baked goods and cotton candy to pay for the bow for her sister-in-law’s wedding dress, McKenna Kate realized she could generate an income.

“If she wants something, she doesn’t have to ask for it,” said her mother, Jennifer Houghton. “She can earn the money and do it herself.”

After raising money for the bow, McKenna Kate got into selling Squishies, then lemonade, and then Beanie Boos, before sales took off with slime.

With her mom’s help, McKenna Kate bought supplies from the Dallas Market Center and began to watch YouTube videos on how to make slime.

She would create such slime recipes, colors, and scents as “snow fizz,” “cloud,” “glossy,” and “butter slime.” She used spreadsheets to keep track of her sales and deliveries.

“I’ve just learned how to work my hardest and that pursuing your dreams and ideas.” McKenna Kate Houghton

Regardless of how messy making slime can get, her mother doesn’t have any regrets.

“It’s worth it to me to ruin a pillow or rug to teach my child about supply and demand, running a business and taking orders,” Jennifer explained. “She pays for her supplies and does everything on her own.”

The mother boasted on how McKenna Kate became known as the girl selling the best slime at school, until, “the principal told her she had to stop though due to kids using their lunch money to buy it.”

Sales then went off campus to the park.

“The biggest thing about McKenna Kate is that she’s your true entrepreneur to where she’s not married to one idea,” Jennifer said. “She’s always asking herself, ‘What will sell or what’s the next big thing?”

Today, she sells jewelry and lip gloss.

Find McKenna Kate Houghton’s jewelry at shop-by-mckennakate.myshopify.com and follow her and her mother, Jennifer, on Instagram @lifebymckennakate and @turtlecreeklane.

“Sometimes, trends don’t always last forever, and the whole slime thing only lasted for a year, and so I moved on to something else that would sell.” McKenna Kate said.

Her self-made jewelry includes chokers, anklets, and bracelets – products she markets by wearing so that others will see and want to know where to get them.

“I make things that I love, and I feel like it’s only fun if I’m making stuff that I would like and wear,” she said.

What could come next? McKenna Kate hopes to sell scented hand sanitizers and perhaps tie-dye apparel.

“My goal is to save up as much money as I can right now so that I can have a lot of money when I’m older to start my own business,” she said. “I like the joy of making your own money and not have everyone do everything for you.”

McKenna Kate added that she learns plenty from her businesses, too.

“I’ve just learned how to work my hardest and that pursuing your dreams and ideas” isn’t as crazy as it seems, she said. “My dad always told me that you want to have the nicest boss in the world – myself.”

