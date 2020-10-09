County: COVID Trends Going ‘In Wrong Direction’

As new COVID-19 cases are reported, here is what you need to know today:

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported Thursday a total of 238 additional cases (with 40 probable cases reported recently) of COVID-19. Of the 198, 19 came through the Texas Department of State Health Services’ electronic laboratory reporting system, and all are considered new cases.

The additional four deaths reported Thursday include the following:

A woman in her 30s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

A man in his 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions

A provisional total of 252 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 39 (week ending 9/26/2020). The percentage of cases occurring in young adults aged 18 to 22 years was 12% for the month of September.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 25% have been associated with long-term care facilities. New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

The county said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday was 314 patients. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms represented about 14% of all ER visits as of Wednesday, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

The County said that the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations accounted through Wednesday was 298 patients. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms was at 534 which represented around 20% of all ER visits as of Wednesday, according to information reported to the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council.

“Today we announce 238 new COVID-19 positive cases and 4 deaths, including a person in their 30’s and two people in their 50’s. Our numbers in recent weeks have gone in the wrong direction, and it’s up to all of us to reverse that trend so that more people will stay safe, more businesses will thrive, and more children will be able to experience in–person classes,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “The decisions you make today will impact the numbers next week and the week after, so please resist the urge to go to large group settings and wear your mask, maintain six-foot distance and wash your hands regularly to help control the increasing spread of COVID-19.”

Jenkins reminded residents to continue wearing masks and to participate in fewer activities even with the adjustment to seasonal weather.

“There is increasing evidence that masking protects not only others but the wearer, and with the weather improving and it being pleasant outside, it is less of an inconvenience to take your gatherings outside (remember bug spray) and to wear the mask due to it not being as hot,” he said. “We must not let our own convenience or our selfish desires to participate in the few activities that doctors say are not safe trump our shared human commitment to protect each other, public health, and our economy.”

Dallas ISD was recognized with the 2020 EVERFI Champion Seal. This recognition is awarded annually to school districts who have proven their commitment to whole-child education, as well as their dedication to change in the interest of equity and the well-being of their students.

“We are honored to be one of the districts named as EVERFI Student Impact Champion,” said Oswaldo Alvarenga, Dallas ISD’s Assistant Superintendent of STEM, CTE, and Career Institutes. “Our teachers are dedicated to the comprehensive education of our students, because we know that the impact we have on them during their time with Dallas ISD will reflect on their success far beyond the K-12 years.”

The EVERFI Champion Seal is awarded to K-12 school districts and individual schools in North America that use EVERFI’s programs to address the most challenging issues affecting society. These include topics such as financial literacy, social-emotional learning, health and wellness, inclusion, and college and career readiness.