Michael Holt, 57, HPHS Class of ‘81, passed peacefully in his sleep on March 20, 2020. In his younger years, Michael was the picture of life, love, and health, playing football and baseball for the Scots before attending Oklahoma. Through those years, he was a regular participant in the youth and college ministries of Highland Park Presbyterian Church. His fierce love for Jesus and eternal optimism provided the foundation for the crucible that would be the rest of his life.

Beginning in his late 20’s, Michael descended into mental illness that led to a life of homelessness in his last 25 years. Despite a constant search for housing and effective care, like so many others, he fell into a system unable to care for him. After constant homes and hospitalizations, years of neglect, suffering, and cultural invisibility, Michael now rests in the arms of Jesus. In spite of all he suffered, his unflagging faith and gritty perseverance allowed him to endure those many years.

Now at peace, his friends and family will gather to worship God and celebrate his life in a Memorial Service at Highland Park Presbyterian Church, Wynne Chapel, on Thursday, October 29, at 4 p.m. with Dr. David Swanson of First Presbyterian, Orlando, officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to the Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute, an organization committed to bringing mental health services to all Texans.