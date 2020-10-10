Saturday, October 10, 2020

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Photo: Anthony Chiang
Business Park Cities Preston Hollow 

La Vie Style House Opens In Highland Park Village

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

La Vie Style House is continuing their growth with a flagship store open in Dallas’ Highland Park Village.  

The store is at 60 Highland Park Village. It houses the collection of the brand’s luxury caftans, kimonos, shirts, turbans, and includes one-of-a-kind accessories and styles. 

“We are delighted that our flagship store is going into our dream location within Highland Park Village. The storefront is inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box—a wonderland of ornate caftans and kimonos. We will also expand La Vie within the location to include one of a kind accessories and styles​,” co-founder Lindsey McClain said in a statement.

Handmade in the U.S. with particular attention to craftsmanship and luxe finishings, the caftans and kimonos are one-size-fits-all. 

La Vie Style House’s caftans and kimonos can be found online and Matches Fashion​. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at rachel.snyder@peoplenewspapers.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *