La Vie Style House Opens In Highland Park Village

La Vie Style House is continuing their growth with a flagship store open in Dallas’ Highland Park Village.

The store is at 60 Highland Park Village. It houses the collection of the brand’s luxury caftans, kimonos, shirts, turbans, and includes one-of-a-kind accessories and styles.

“We are delighted that our flagship store is going into our dream location within Highland Park Village. The storefront is inspired by a pink Parisian jewelry box—a wonderland of ornate caftans and kimonos. We will also expand La Vie within the location to include one of a kind accessories and styles​,” co-founder Lindsey McClain said in a statement.

Handmade in the U.S. with particular attention to craftsmanship and luxe finishings, the caftans and kimonos are one-size-fits-all.

La Vie Style House’s caftans and kimonos can be found online and Matches Fashion​.