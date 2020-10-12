Dallas Heritage Village Offers Socially-Distanced Fun

The Dallas Heritage Village at Old City Park has some fun, socially distanced, safe programs planned for October.

Victorian Spectre Tours: Thursday evenings

The strange and spooky lives of Victorians come to life in this Special Lantern Tour at Dallas Heritage Village. Visitors can go from building to building and more. Tour tickets are $5 for ages five and up, and the tours will be available every Thursday evening through Nov. 5.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1937652099708203

Oct. 22: Frontier Food Night

See how various frontier foods were made, whether over a stove, hearth or campfire. Interested in trying a taste? Visitors are able to pre-purchase tickets and sign a waiver to taste different frontier foods from four stations around the village. Here is the link for advanced ticketing.

Oct. 30: The Story Telling Guild

Join the Dallas Heritage Village for a private ticketed event held by The Story Telling Guild from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., which will get progressively spookier as the night progresses. Tickets for admission will be sold at the door. Adults tickets are $10 and kids are $5. Here is the link for advanced ticketing.