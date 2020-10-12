Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 5-11

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: JEWELRY HEIST

A jewelry thief grabbed a pair of diamond earrings worth $40,000, a diamond ring worth $4,050, and a yellow and white gold ring worth $2,750 from a home in the 4300 block of Mockingbird Lane. The incident was reported at 1:07 p.m. Oct. 6

HIGHLAND PARK

5 Monday

Arrested at 12:46 a.m.: a 52-year-old man for a warrant in the 5700 block of Armstrong Parkway.

A thief drove off in a GMC Astro van and left it parked in an alley in the 4600 block of Southern Avenue, where officers found it with the sliding door hanging open and various items strewn on the ground around 9:12 p.m.

An irresponsible motorist hit a Mazda CX-5 while trying to park in a space next to it in Highland Park Village at 9:57 p.m., then drove off without leaving information.

6 Tuesday

A crook used the information of a man from the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue to file for unemployment between 12:01 a.m. and 4:30 pm.

7 Wednesday

A burglar got into an Audi Q7 parked in a parking garage in the 4100 block of Lomo Alto Drive and took a universal remote, a pair of Banana Republic jeans, Ralph Lauren flatware, a Louis Vuitton piece, a gold necklace worth $1,200, a $500 gold necklace, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, three credit cards, and a Neiman Marcus card. The incident was reported at 4:55 p.m.

A pilferer unlatched the rear window of a GMC Yukon Denali XL parked in the 3500 block of Crescent Avenue, and took the third-row back seat. The incident was reported at 5:09 p.m.

9 Friday

A burglar rummaged through a black GMC pickup parked in the 3700 block of Stratford Avenue, and took two pistols around 5:13 a.m.

10 Saturday

Arrested at 3:40 a.m.: a 19-year-old man accused of public intoxication by a minor in the 4400 block of Douglas Avenue.

11 Sunday

A ne’er do well drove off in a Tesla Model Y that was parked in the 4500 block of Southern Avenue overnight before 10:08 a.m.

Arrested at 4:30 p.m.: a 48-year-old woman accused of a warrant in the 4700 block of Preston Road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

5 Monday

Arrested: a 23-year-old man accused of failure to stop at the proper place at a traffic light in the 6800 block of Preston Road. No time was given.

A scoundrel broke the right rear window on a GMC Denali in the 6500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and snagged various items between 4:45 p.m. and 5:37 p.m.

A criminal got into a Lexus RX 350 parked in the 6500 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard and took a purse, as well as an iPad mini and an iPhone between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

6 Tuesday

A crook broke into an Audi parked in the 6400 block of Lomo Alto Drive and grabbed a $600 Gucci piece, $100, and various cards between 8:15 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A scoundrel got into a Toyota Rav4 parked in the 8400 block of Hillcrest Avenue around 11:30 a.m. and grabbed a tote bag.

An attacker assaulted a woman in the 3000 block of Westminster Avenue around 2 p.m.

7 Wednesday

A burglar got into a storage shed in the 4300 block of Emerson Avenue and pilfered a cast iron pan, a cast iron dutch oven, two lamps, cooking utensils, three folding chairs, four extension cords, and more between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

9 Friday

Arrested: a 50-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated in the 4700 block of Lovers Lane. No time was given.

A ne’er do well got into a Ford 550 in the 4400 block of Glenwick Lane and grabbed various items between 1 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.