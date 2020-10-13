Comings and Goings

MOVED

Howdy Homemade

12300 Inwood Road

The ice cream shop has been employing people with special needs and serving up treats at 4333 Lovers Lane since 2015, but moved recently to save on rent during the pandemic.

“We’ve had just a great business there. I think it’s so romantic to be on Lovers Lane on the Miracle Mile,” Owner Tom Landis said. “When COVID hit, many of our employees have compromised immune systems, and so we shut down. We shut down through a lot of the summer.”

Jaxie Alt set up a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise $75,000.

Landis describes her as a “super great Highland Park mom who also championed us at Dr. Pepper five years ago” after he had invented a Dr. Pepper ice cream the shop wanted to sell.

“She’s really helped put Howdy together as a business,” he said, adding that she recently said, “’Hey, we should do this GoFundMe and help make it through these tough times.’”

“I’m stunned at the response, at the support. It’s just incredible,” Landis said, adding he hopes to get an ice cream truck to make the shop’s treats mobile.

CLOSED

BAKED/Creme de la Cookie

Snider Plaza

The bakery opened in 2008, and, while the COVID-19 pandemic led to the

closure of the storefront this summer, customers can still order cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more for delivery. Order online at www.bakedindallas.com.

“We are hoping that in the future, we will be able to safely welcome you into a new bakery storefront of our own. But for now, we want to make sure you are covered for birthdays, the holidays, or even just a Friday!” the website reads.

NOW OPEN

La Perla

Highland Park Village

The Italian luxury brand’s new boutique, between Loro Piana and St. John, houses a wide selection of spring/summer 2020 collections, ranging from underwear and pajamas to swimwear and beachwear, alongside a preview of the Fall/Winter 2020 collections and the signature Maison and Petit Macramè collections.

“The Dallas boutique adds another destination in La Perla’s network of stores, and we look forward to expanding the La Perla experience to our new and existing customers in the Midwest within the historic Highland Park Village” said Morgan P. Richardson, brand president of the Americas.

The 730-square-feet space features a modern seating area and a vintage chandelier as the focal point.

Melted Mood Candle Co.

meltedmood.com

The Dallas-based e-commerce company

offers hand-poured candles and fragrances named for positive moods, including blissful, cuddly, jovial, and zen.

The owner, Ebby Simmons, shared online that she was inspired to start her business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Dallas. “The idea is to create positive moods through candles, and to help shed light and love into our customers’ homes.”

Tutor Doctor Park Cities

The in-home and online tutoring services provider offers programs for students K-12, home-schoolers, special needs, and adult learners. The service uses a selection system to match a student to a local tutor.

To schedule a free consultation, call 469-208-5700.

