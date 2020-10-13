Learn About The Most Important House In Texas

Want to learn about what makes a University Park home at 3805 McFarlin Boulevard is called the most important house in Texas?

The Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society are hosting a virtual conversation with the author and photographer of the new book about the Elbert Williams residence, A House For Texas.

As we previously reported, the Dallas chapter of the American Institute of Architects is honoring the house, which was built in 1932 for then-University Park mayor Elbert Williams (no relation to the designer), with its first AIA Dallas Historic Building Award.

Text and Drawings for the book are by R. Lawrence Good, FAIA, with photographs by Charles Davis Smith, FAIA.

“At the time of this writing, the Elbert Williams house is for sale. There is no guarantee that it will be preserved. The importance of the house in the state’s architectural history is not understood by most, and a passing glance does not reveal the nuance and detail which makes it special. Therefore, the purpose of this book is to tell the story behind its creation and present the house in photographs in enough detail that more people will celebrate its remarkable design, and ultimately will unite in ensuring the preservation of the most important house built in the state of Texas,” Good wrote.

The virtual conversation will be streamed live at 6 p.m. Nov. 5.

Tickets are available at the Park Cities Historic and Preservation Society’s website: www.pchps.org. The cost for the conversation plus the book through the website is $30 with $6 shipping for a total of $36.00. If you purchase the book through another vendor, take a picture of your receipt with your phone and email it to info@pchps.org.

A link will be sent to you before the event and the day of the event. All proceeds from the sale of the book benefit PCHPS.