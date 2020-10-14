Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 5 – 11

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DIRTY POLITICS?

It’s an election year, so we expect a certain amount of mud-slinging, but someone threw actual mud at a 56-year-old man in the 4300 block of Merrell Road around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, “causing offensive contact,” the police report said.

5 Monday

No time was given, but someone searched and removed items from a 31-year-old woman’s car parked at a condominium in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Around 2 p.m., someone stole a car from a home in the 9800 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

6 Tuesday

A 59-year-old man living in the 5000 block of Ursula Lane reported that on Sept. 29, someone used his identity to apply for a federal program.

At an unknown time, a crook stole from a San Francisco man at a home in the 5200 block of Royal Lane.

How quickly will this case grow cold? Before 3:29 p.m., a rogue looted an Air Patrol Air Conditioning vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive.

Also before 3:39 p.m., an opportunistic thief took advantage of the unlocked status of a Case Window & Door Solutions vehicle and trailer at a home in the 6600 block of Azalea Lane.

7 Wednesday

Investigators didn’t provide a reporting time for a theft from a Plano woman at a home in the 13100 block of Inwood Road.

Before 9:29 a.m., a vandal damaged windows at a home in the 6800 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

At 5:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle with a fictitious license plate blocked a driveway at a home in the 4900 block of Thunder Road.

Arrested at 11:44 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.

8 Thursday

What time was that theft from a woman’s home in the 5900 block of Park Lane? Or a man’s home in the 4300 block of Colgate Avenue? We don’t know.

Arrested at 8:28 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of public intoxication outside the Walgreens at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue.

Before 11:16 a.m., a porch pirate pinched a package in front of a 39-year-old woman’s home in the 6700 block of Deloache Ave.

An unflattering burglar pried open a door before 12:56 p.m. to steal from the Flattery Café pizza parlor in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

Before 2:37 p.m., 53-year-old man from the 6800 Northwood Road got robbed at gunpoint while visiting the 6600 block.

9 Friday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6500 block of Desco Drive.

Stolen before 8:45 a.m.: a vehicle at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway.

A Branden, Mississippi woman learned around 4:44 p.m. why it’s not a good idea to leave a vehicle unlocked with the keys inside at NorthPark Center. Hopefully, she found an alternative ride.

Before 7:08 p.m., a burglar took stuff from a 27-year-old woman’s apartment in the 6200 West Northwest Highway.

10 Saturday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 6800 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Was there perhaps not enough maneuvering room for the clumsy and unkind motorists who fled before 12:17 a.m. after damaging property at Extra Space Storage in the 12100 block of Inwood Road?

Arrested at 12:02 p.m.: a man (age not provided), who was accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

11 Sunday

The music stopped for a 19-year-old man from the 6700 block of Inwood Road after the stereo vanished from his locked vehicle before 12:14 p.m.

Before 4:26 p.m., an ungrateful customer refused to pay after dining at the Woodlands American Grill at the Market at Preston Forest.