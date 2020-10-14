Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Crime Preston Hollow 

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 5 – 11

William Taylor

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: DIRTY POLITICS?

It’s an election year, so we expect a certain amount of mud-slinging, but someone threw actual mud at a 56-year-old man in the 4300 block of Merrell Road around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 5, “causing offensive contact,” the police report said.

5 Monday

No time was given, but someone searched and removed items from a 31-year-old woman’s car parked at a condominium in the 8600 block of Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Around 2 p.m., someone stole a car from a home in the 9800 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

6 Tuesday

A 59-year-old man living in the 5000 block of Ursula Lane reported that on Sept. 29, someone used his identity to apply for a federal program.

At an unknown time, a crook stole from a San Francisco man at a home in the 5200 block of Royal Lane.

How quickly will this case grow cold? Before 3:29 p.m., a rogue looted an Air Patrol Air Conditioning vehicle at a home in the 6100 block of Royalton Drive.

Also before 3:39 p.m., an opportunistic thief took advantage of the unlocked status of a Case Window & Door Solutions vehicle and trailer at a home in the 6600 block of Azalea Lane.

7 Wednesday

Investigators didn’t provide a reporting time for a theft from a Plano woman at a home in the 13100 block of Inwood Road.

Before 9:29 a.m., a vandal damaged windows at a home in the 6800 block of Aberdeen Avenue.

At 5:24 p.m., a suspicious vehicle with a fictitious license plate blocked a driveway at a home in the 4900 block of Thunder Road.

Arrested at 11:44 p.m.: a 29-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 6900 block of Royal Lane.

8 Thursday

What time was that theft from a woman’s home in the 5900 block of Park Lane? Or a man’s home in the 4300 block of Colgate Avenue? We don’t know.

Arrested at 8:28 a.m.: a 31-year-old man accused of public intoxication outside the Walgreens at Northwest Highway and Lemmon Avenue.

Before 11:16 a.m., a porch pirate pinched a package in front of a 39-year-old woman’s home in the 6700 block of Deloache Ave.

An unflattering burglar pried open a door before 12:56 p.m. to steal from the Flattery Café pizza parlor in the 6000 block of Berkshire Lane.

Before 2:37 p.m., 53-year-old man from the 6800 Northwood Road got robbed at gunpoint while visiting the 6600 block.

9 Friday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for a theft at a home in the 6500 block of Desco Drive.

Stolen before 8:45 a.m.: a vehicle at Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field on Northwest Highway.

A Branden, Mississippi woman learned around 4:44 p.m. why it’s not a good idea to leave a vehicle unlocked with the keys inside at NorthPark Center. Hopefully, she found an alternative ride.

Before 7:08 p.m., a burglar took stuff from a 27-year-old woman’s apartment in the 6200 West Northwest Highway.

10 Saturday

Online documents didn’t include a reporting time for vandalism at a home in the 6800 block of Lomo Alto Drive.

Was there perhaps not enough maneuvering room for the clumsy and unkind motorists who fled before 12:17 a.m. after damaging property at Extra Space Storage in the 12100 block of Inwood Road?

Arrested at 12:02 p.m.: a man (age not provided), who was accused of shoplifting from Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

11 Sunday

The music stopped for a 19-year-old man from the 6700 block of Inwood Road after the stereo vanished from his locked vehicle before 12:14 p.m.

Before 4:26 p.m., an ungrateful customer refused to pay after dining at the Woodlands American Grill at the Market at Preston Forest.

William Taylor

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at william.taylor@peoplenewspapers.com. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

