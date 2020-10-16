Conservancy Hosts A Derby Day Like No Other

With the pandemic still too far from its finish line, Turtle Creek Conservancy took its 12th annual Day at the Races online on Sept. 5 and raised almost $113,000.

Derby chairs Courtney Edwards and Reanae Seth, community chairs Leigh and Brian Danley, honorary Chairs Julie and Frank Reedy, and guests enjoyed the excitement in the comforts of their own homes.

Sponsors and patrons each received a “Derby in a Box,” a festive hat box filled with such Derby-inspired goodies as Maker’s Mark bourbon, a smoked salmon and cheese platter, mint julep cups, and horse racing “wagering” tickets.

Conservancy CEO Gay Donnell Willis and Louis Murad of Murad Auctions hosted a live-stream from Turtle Creek Park. The broadcast included auctions, a best hat contest for guest who texted in their derby hat photos, and other activities.

The conservancy uses funds raised for the care and preservation of Arlington Hall and Turtle Creek Park.

