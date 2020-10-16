Kathleen Talley Devereux

Devereux, Kathleen Talley – Passed away on September 9, 2020. Kathleen was a beautiful, kind, and loving daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend to many. She was born in Dallas on October 2, 1948, and grew up in the Park Cities, where she developed lifelong friendships. She graduated from Highland Park High School in 1966 and kept in touch with her closest friends.

Kathleen’s genuine warmth, love, sunshine, dimples, and infectious giggle always made you feel at home. She dearly loved and was so proud of her nephews and nieces and their families. She was the coolest aunt — whether she had you over to dinner, took you to the ballet or a concert, her great conversation and storytelling made every experience memorable. She had a significant influence on everyone.

Kathleen was an avid music fan and world traveler who loved adventure. She enjoyed living in Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, San Francisco, and Ithaca, New York.

Following in her physician father’s footsteps, Kathleen worked in the healthcare industry most of her life.

She attended the University of Oklahoma from 1966-1967 and Southern Methodist University from 1967-1968. She worked as a Lab Technician, Dental Lab and Clinical Technician, Infection Control Manager, and Office Manager for various dental practices in Dallas.

Later in life, Kathleen went back to school to become a Registered Massage Therapist. A compassionate caregiver, she provided high-quality and caring massage therapy to her clients. She studied at the Finger Lakes School of Massage in Ithaca, New York, in 1999.

She was a Massage Therapist for Bodyworks Massage Therapy in Ithaca, NY; White Rock Athletic Club, the L Spa at the Baylor Tom Landry Fitness Center, and Spa Nordstrom at NorthPark in the Dallas area. At Spa Nordstrom, she was the Lead Massage Therapist and trainer for new hires.

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents William Perkins Devereux M.D. and Martha Talley Devereux. She is survived by her siblings William Perkins Devereux of Austin, Mary Lynn Devereux Bowman (Jim) of Burnsville, North Carolina, and Julien Porter Devereux (Barb) of Dallas; nephew William E. “Dub” Taylor (Mona) of Austin, niece Wendi Taylor Fuller (Derek) of Dallas, nephew Julien Noah Devereux (Danielle) of Austin, nieces Michelle Devereux (Max) of Austin and Andrea Devereux (Zack) of Philadelphia; two grand-nephews, four grand-nieces, and several cousins.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Memorial Chapel at Restland Memorial Park at 13005 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75243. The service will follow COVID-19 protocols and will also be live-streamed.

Kathleen cherished all kinds of animals — especially her beloved companion, her 16-year-old cat Hannah. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the SPCA of Texas.