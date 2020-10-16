New HPHS Gymnastics Gym To Be Named for Hegi Family

Highland Park High School’s new gymnastics gym was named the Hegi Family Gymnastics Training Center following the family’s recent gift to the Tartan Endowment of the Highland Park Education Foundation. The Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees approved the naming of the gym during its Oct. 13 board meeting.

The new center, which was renovated as part of the district’s bond program, opened in the fall of 2019 and is located in the basement of the northwest addition of HPHS. It replaces the training center that Highland Park High School’s gymnastics program has used since it started in 1978. In addition to supporting the girls’ and boys’ gymnastics program, the gift provided by the Hegi Family Foundation will support long-term educational needs within HPISD.

Photo: HPISD

“This gift recognizes our District’s legacy of excellence and shows our appreciation of the teachers’ and coaches’ commitment to our students and athletes,” said Peter Hegi with the Hegi Family Foundation and Highland Park Education Foundation board member. “Our motivation behind this gift is threefold: We’re grateful for the outstanding education we received at Highland Park, the lifelong relationships we cultivated, and the programs, like gymnastics, that give countless HP Scots the ability to represent their school and transform into next generation leaders.”

The HPHS gymnastics program boasts a record of 44 individual State Champion titles, 32 District Team Championships, and one Team State Championship.

Peter Hegi, class of 1992, holds the state record to this day of 14 individual State Champion titles. Peter went on to captain the Stanford Men’s Gymnastics team and win two NCAA team titles.

“This gift is a perfect fit for the Hegi Family Foundation because it combines our family’s love for the Highland Park schools and community with our gratitude for the impact HPHS gymnastics had on not only our family but also on countless others over the past four decades,” said Fred Hegi.

The Hegi Family Foundation gift will be partially granted to the HPHS gymnastics program and partially invested in HPEF’s Sustaining Fund of the Tartan Endowment to support the long-term needs of HPISD. For more information about how to partner with the Highland Park Education Foundation, visit hpef.org.

“Thank you to the Hegi Family Foundation for its tremendous generosity, and thank you to the Highland Park Education Foundation for its work in bringing this naming opportunity to the board,” said Kelly Walker, vice president of the HPISD board of trustees and liaison to the foundation. “This gift will build on the tradition of excellence in our gymnastics program and benefit future Scot gymnasts for generations to come.”