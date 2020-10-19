Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 12 – 18

SKULLDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHEN VERMIN WIN

The Green Pest Guys of Prosper encountered a more personal pest problem than the company bargained for while working in the 10800 block of Strait Lane Circle. A crook snatched stuff from the vehicle before 4:22 p.m. Oct. 15.

13 Tuesday

Stolen before 4:16 p.m.: a vehicle at NorthPark Center.

14 Wednesday

Overnight before 11:48 a.m., a noisy nuisance entered a 48-year-old woman’s vehicle outside a home in the 10600 block of Park Preston Drive.

Shoplifting turned violent before 7:10 p.m. when the thief attacked a 64-year-old man at Macy’s at NorthPark Center.

15 Thursday

Stolen before 3:21 a.m.: a vehicle at a home in the 6140 block of Bandera Avenue.

Taken from a construction site in the 4400 block of Bluffview Boulevard at an undisclosed time: property belonging to Viking Rentals of Fort Worth.

Online records also didn’t include a reporting time for shoplifting from Nordstrom at NorthPark Center.

Even with 24-hour banking, successful late hour in-person transactions still require a correct bank card and pen. Damaging the ATM, like some destructive delinquent did before 6:21 a.m. at BT&T in Preston Center won’t do.

Overnight before 9:35 a.m. at apartments in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway, a burglar damaged a 50-year-old man’s vehicle while stealing the contents.

Real fuel for fake cash? That’s not the kind of deal the Shell Station at Preston Road and LBJ Freeway was willing to accept at 7:25 p.m.

Recovered at 10:45 p.m. in the Preston Valley Shopping Center: a vehicle stolen in Madill, Oklahoma.

Arrested at 11:24 p.m. in the 11800 block of Hampstead Lane: a 38-year-old man accused of public intoxication and possession of vehicle stolen in Denton County

16 Friday

Found at 12:26 a.m. in the 4400 block of Sexton Lane: a vehicle stolen in Allen.

Arrested at 1:16 a.m. at the scene of a wreck in the 5500 block of LBJ Freeway: a 24-year-old woman accused of driving under the influence.

Not Worth Stealing? Overnight before 9:36 a.m., a picky pilferer rummaged through the stuff in a 70-year-old Amarillo man’s vehicle outside a home in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive.

18 Sunday

Which was worse for the 60-year-old woman parked at the George Bannerman Dealey Montessori Vanguard and International Academy in the 6500 block of Royal Lane: discovering at 12:05 p.m. that a scoundrel snatched contents from her vehicle? Or taking care of the broken window the burglar left behind?