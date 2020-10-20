Car Crazy! McLaren Dallas Unveils $1.7 Million Elva Roadster

McLaren Dallas recently unveiled the McLaren Elva, a $1.7 million open cockpit road car to auto enthusiasts at an exclusive event at Avondale’s Premier Collection on Lemmon Avenue.

“Rooted in the open-air sports cars designed by Bruce McLaren in the 1960s, the modern Elva is an engineering masterpiece,” said Heath Strayhan, general manager of Premier Collection. “The Elva has no windshield, roof or windows, connecting the driver to the road in a bold fashion. McLaren’s unique Active Air Management System channels high speed air through the cars bonnet, up and over the cabin, creating a bubble that keeps passengers comfortable even at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour.”

During the first soiree under the Avondale Group brand formed by Ken Schnitzer, guests sipped McLaren Milagro Ranch Water cocktails and savored Ultimate Series bites while experiencing the futuristic supercar.

McLaren will only produce 149 Elva’s worldwide, with approximately 30 expected to be delivered in the U.S.

