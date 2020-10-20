DSOL Hosting Fashion Notes Luncheon and Style Show

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League (DSOL) will celebrate music and fashion at the seventh annual Fashion Notes Designer Award Luncheon and Style Show 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at the Fairmont Dallas at 1717 N. Akard Street. Tickets are limited in order to adhere to CDC guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the DSOL celebrates its 75th anniversary. Throughout the last 75 years, the League has donated over 20 million dollars to the Dallas Symphony.

The past presidents are collectively the recipients of the Fashion NotesDesigner Award for their work in designing and guiding the league for 75 years. The event will pay tribute to all the past presidents who have made music education possible for hundreds of thousands of children.

Mother-daughter duo, Cile McCormick and Claire Catrino will serve as Honorary Chairs. Cile is a devoted supporter of the symphony and a longtime member of DSOL. Her daughter Claire was a debutante, Assembly officer, and now serves on the DSOL board.

Event Chair Karen Cox. Courtesy photo

The agenda includes a reception and Mystery Notes gift pull followed by a luncheon, Fashion Notes Designer Award presentation, a live auction, and a performance by some of the DSO Young Strings musicians. The latest fashions from Tootsies will be featured, with Nerissa von Helpenstill and Dustin Holcomb of Tootsies serving as emcees.

The event is chaired by Karen Cox and Anne Ligon is the DSOL President.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Dallas Symphony Association and its education and community outreach programs. “The idea of putting a violin or flute in the hands of a child who might not otherwise have the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument is heartwarming,” said event chair Karen Cox. “I am humbled to be part of this fun Fashion Notes Luncheon and support the important community outreach programs of the DSO.”