Fawcett Sets Personal Best in McKinney

With postseason meets looming, Highland Park senior Cameron Fawcett is running better than ever.

Fawcett won an individual gold medal and led the Lady Scots to a runner-up finish in the team standings at the Lovejoy Fall Festival on Saturday in McKinney.

Fawcett’s latest race victory came in a personal-best time of 17 minutes, 38 seconds on the same 5-kilometer course where HP will compete in the District 13-5A meet on Oct. 29.

As a team, the Lady Scots were edged out by powerhouse Boerne Champion. Sara Cavey was the only other HP runner to place inside the top 10 individually.

In the boys race, the Scots came in sixth in the team standings, paced by senior Ethan Moss, who ran 18thoverall in a time of 16:44.