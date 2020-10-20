Park Cities Crime Reports Oct. 12-18

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: WHERE’S THE MUSIC?

A prowler followed a man from a bank to a home in the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard around 12:28 p.m. Oct. 13 and took a pair of earbuds from the man’s Mercedes.

HIGHLAND PARK

12 Monday

Arrested at 11:10 a.m.: a 28-year-old man accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, no valid driver’s license, and tampering with identification numbers in the 3200 block of Dartmouth Avenue.

13 Tuesday

A pilferer took 40 pieces of baseboard material worth about $1,000 from a construction site in the 3500 block of Normandy Avenue. The incident was reported at 10:15 a.m.

14 Wednesday

A ne’er do well cut a cable lock to snag a $1,000 Trek road bicycle and a Trek cruiser bicycle worth $600 from a parking garage in the 4200 block of Lomo Alto Drive. THe incident was reported at 8:50 p.m.

16 Friday

A swindler used the information of a woman from the 4600 block of Beverly Drive to add an additional year of storage for her storage unit and make an additional charge. The incident was reported at 4:53 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 4:18 a.m.: a 25-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated at the intersection of Armstrong Parkway and Rheims Place.

An irresponsible motorist hit an Infiniti QX5 in the 4600 block of Lakeside Drive and drove off.

UNIVERSITY PARK

12 Monday

A thief pilfered a Rockhopper bike at 11:36 a.m. from the 3400 block of Daniel Avenue.

A jewelry thief swiped a $16,000 pair of diamond earrings from a home in the 4000 block of Hanover Street. The incident was reported at 1:38 p.m.

A crook used the information of a man in the 3100 block of Rosedale Avenue to create a fraudulent bank account around 2:24 p.m.

13 Tuesday

A scoundrel stole a gun from the 2900 block of Amherst Street. The incident was reported at 1:09 p.m.

14 Wednesday

Another jewelry thief pilfered $40,000 worth of jewelry from a home in the 4300 block of Stanhope Drive. The incident was reported at 1:22 p.m.

16 Friday

A scoundrel got into a Range Rover parked in the 4000 block of Bryn Mawr Drive and took a Hermes piece, a Luis Vuitton piece, a $500 pair of Tom Ford sunglasses, and $50 in cash overnight before 8 a.m.

17 Saturday

A purse snatcher took a $1,500 Cloe piece and a $500 Luis Vuitton piece from a Ford Expedition in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive. The incident was reported at 8:14 a.m.

A thief took a bicycle from a backyard in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue at 11:30 p.m.

18 Sunday

Arrested at 8:45 p.m.: a 37-year-old man accused of public intoxication in the 3300 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.