TITAS/Dance Unbound Stages Rose Room on Tour

TITAS Does Drag, The Rose Room on Tour brings some of most glamourous stars in Dallas to the AT&T Performing Arts Center. In collaboration with The Rose Room’s renowned emcee and entertainer Cassie Nova, this exciting, unfiltered performance will include nine performers who specialize in comedy, dance, and gender illusion.

The Center’s outdoor performance space, Annette Strauss Square will be the venue where a socially-distanced audience can safely enjoy this special and highly entertaining show.

The Rose Room, in the S4 nightclub in the Oak Lawn entertainment district, is the Southwest’s premiere show bar for drag performers. But its famous runway remains closed due to pandemic restrictions, and like our artists on traditional stages, these terrific artists are waiting in the wings.

During this crisis, the AT&T Performing Arts Center has been working with a live-andlocal strategy to provide performance space for local artists and arts groups, especially for those whose usual venues are closed. Since September, a number of sold-out performances have taken place in a Strauss Square, where socially-distanced audiences sit on the lawn or in the VIP terrace.

As various arts entities work to re-engage the performing arts, and to look for safe, entertaining alternatives to sheltering at home, TITAS Director Charles Santos thinks Strauss Square is the perfect fit for a new endeavor.

“These are amazing artists! This may be unexpected, but we are excited to present these highly entertaining show downtown, in the heart of the Dallas Arts District. I tip my hat to the Center for their commitment to create safe but fun performance opportunities,” said Santos. TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND, in association with the Center, has taken this opportunity to launch TITAS/UNFILTERED and to feature local, world-class drag performers. “People are looking for distraction and opportunities to have a ‘safe’ good time. I don’t think there’s been a better time to create an unforgettable night of fun!”

Drag performances have been around since the 1800s, but in the 21st Century, drag, or gender illusion, has gone mainstream and global. They are famous for their irreverent campy performances. These nine stars are masters of their craft, Especially now, during this time of slow re-opening for public gatherings, TITAS Does Drag, The Rose Room on Tour promises to be a great night of outstanding performances and outrageous humor.

Special COVID safety restrictions are in place:

Masks are required at all times in Strauss Square when not seated.

If you feel ill or are experiencing COVID or flu-like symptoms, please stay home.

Seating is socially-distanced on the lawn or VIP area.

Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed, but the chair base can be no higher than 4 inches.

No outside food or drinks allowed.

Only clear plastic bags or clutch purses allowed.

Please treat everyone with patience and respect.

Patrons are encouraged to arrive early to allow time for security screening and claim your space on the lawn. Due to the reduced capacity in Strauss Square to meet social distancing guidelines, the show is expected to sell out quickly.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.attpac.org/titas or by phone at 214-880-0202.