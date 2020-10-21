Allred, Collins Face-Off for DRC Debate

Democratic incumbent Congressman Colin Allred will take to the virtual debate stage with Republican challenger Genevieve Collins Thursday for a lunchtime debate.

The debate will be moderated by WFAA reporter and Inside Texas Politics host Jason Whitely, and is sponsored by the Dallas Regional Chamber, along with the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce and the Richardson Chamber of Commerce.

Congressman Allred is in his first term serving the 32nd Congressional District of Texas, and sits on three congressional committees: transportation and infrastructure, foreign affairs, and veterans’ affairs. Collins is a local businesswoman and Head of Corporate Strategy at Istation, an education technology firm in northeast Dallas.

