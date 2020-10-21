Celebrating Women Cancer Program Goes Virtual

Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation must keep celebrating women, just not in person this year.

Celebrating Women, the foundation’s annual luncheon held as part of its fight against breast cancer, will go virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patient videos and updates regarding programs and research initiatives at Baylor Scott & White Health will be shared throughout the month of October.

These efforts will culminate Oct. 28 in a virtual event and conversation with Dr. Mehmet Oz, a 10-time Daytime Emmy Award winner and cardiothoracic surgeon.

“Despite the challenges created by this pandemic, women in our communities continue to be diagnosed with breast cancer every day. This is why we remain committed to the fight and hope the community will join us in support of this important effort.” Peggy Meyer

Dr. Mehmet Oz

The virtual event and all Celebrating Women updates will be available for those who sign-up at BSWHealth.com/CelebratingWomen.

“When we started planning for the October luncheon, we could never have anticipated the arrival of COVID-19 and the impact it would have on our daily lives and on plans for school, work and events this year,” said Peggy Meyer, 2020 Celebrating Women chair. “Despite the challenges created by this pandemic, women in our communities continue to be diagnosed with breast cancer every day. This is why we remain committed to the fight and hope the community will join us in support of this important effort.”

Over the last 20 years, Celebrating Women has raised more than $35 million to help care for the nearly 18,000 women diagnosed with breast cancer each year in Texas.

In an effort to assist women in need of breast cancer services who are unable to afford their care, this year’s efforts will also focus on support for the Celebrating Women Gift of Life Fund. This fund has raised more than $2 million and helped enable Baylor Scott & White to deliver more than 10,000 breast cancer services to uninsured and underinsured women.

“Our commitment to the women and families battling breast cancer in our communities is unwavering, and more important than ever,” said Jill Tananbaum, 2020 Celebrating Women underwriting chair. “While we are disappointed we are not able to gather together this fall, we are excited about the opportunity to engage with a broader audience regarding the mission of Celebrating Women.”

Visit BSWHealth.com/CelebratingWomen for more information, to sign up for the virtual event, and to support this year’s efforts. For information about sponsorship and underwriting opportunities, call 214.820.4500 or email CelebratingWomen@BSWHealth.org.

For nearly 40 years, People Newspapers has worked tirelessly to tell the stories—good, bad, and sublime—of our neighbors in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. To support our efforts, please contact advertise@peoplenewspapers.com for advertising opportunities. Please also consider sharing this story with your friends and social media followers.