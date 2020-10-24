DIFFA/Dallas Kicks Off Holiday Season With Reimagined Holiday Wreath Collection

Kick off the holiday season with DIFFA/Dallas’ 25th annual Holiday Wreath Collection. DIFFA/Dallas, the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS, is hosting a reimagined event, featuring a holiday-themed auction, which, for the first time ever, now takes place over a week-long event from November 9-13.

DIFFA/Dallas will host the event at diffadallas.org/wreath and will include some nostalgic-style holiday specials featuring designer wreath highlights and holiday performances. Additionally, from November 9-13 between 3-6 p.m., a selection of DIFFAWreaths will be on display at the Tower Club in downtown Dallas so patrons can see the custom works of art in person.

Over the years, DIFFA/Dallas’ holiday event has included wreaths by designers from brands including Tiffany & Co., Aston Martin, Neiman Marcus, Mary Kay, Moet & Chandon, Kathy Kincaid, and more, and this year will continue to dazzle with coveted holiday-themed donations. This year’s silent auction will feature a collection of one-of-a-kind designer holiday wreaths, including a wreath from designer Verona Martinez released from the DIFFA archives exclusively for this event. In addition to wreaths, patrons can bid on holiday décor, artwork, and home accessories.

“We are proud to continue the tradition of our annual Wreath event while making it safe and accessible to even more of the community,” said Wreath Event Chair Dr. Zachary Ripp. “We hope you can join us for this festive and meaningful event that helps support organizations who serve men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS throughout the holiday season.” The DIFFA Wreath Collection: Home for the Holidays event will take place from November 9-13. The Tower Club is located at 1601 Elm Street on the 48th Floor. Please visit www.diffadallas.org/wreath for additional event and auction information.