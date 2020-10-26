Fight Cancer With Granola, Dried Florals

For Elaine Pearlman and Tiffany Lustig, giving back starts with granola.

The business partners launched their company, Park Lane Pantry, in April of last year, and since a 2019 People Newspapers story, their product has been picked up by Central Market locations in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.

Park Lane Pantry’s granola is low sugar, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and is naturally sweetened with monk fruit. There are four recipes on the market, and a new keto-friendly mix will soon be on the shelves.

“I was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago, and after my diagnosis I had limitations on what I could eat,” Pearlman said. “I had to eat soy-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, all these things, and so I started making my own granola because there was nothing on the market that followed all these restrictions that tasted good to me.”

Pearlman and Lustig joined forces when Lustig was working on her executive MBA at SMU and was assigned to write a three-year business plan for a business of her choosing.

For the month of October, the Park Lane Pantry partners will collaborate with Jody Stein, founder of Trove Florals, for a promotion that combines Stein’s dry floral arrangements and Park Lane Pantry granola. All proceeds will go to the Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund.

“Dwight Powell is a friend of our family and is the same age as my son, so we’re close with him,” Pearlman said. “His mother died of breast cancer when he was a freshman in college, so we bonded over my diagnosis, and he was really there for me and my family.”

Powell started his fund to help families impacted by breast cancer have a clean house, done laundry, groceries in the fridge, dinner made, and a way to get children to after-school activities.

“When Elaine came to us and asked to team up with them for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it was a no brainer,” said Stein. “Elaine, as a survivor, has been such an awesome support for people going through this nasty disease.”

HOW TO HELP: This collaborative granola-flower package that contributes to the Dwight Powell Children and Family Support Fund. Order one at parklanepantry.com or troveflorals.com

