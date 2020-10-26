HP Looks to Continue Dominance on Court

The incredible unbeaten streak might be dead, but Highland Park’s hopes of winning another team tennis state title are still very much alive.

The Scots (9-1) will open the playoffs on Tuesday with a bi-district match against Cleburne at the Seay Tennis Center.

HP easily clinched the District 13-5A title during another stellar campaign in which the only loss came during a nondistrict matchup with perennial Class 6A power Plano West on Oct. 9. That snapped a string of 90 consecutive victories — dating to 2015 — during the fall team season.

Looking ahead, the Scots are seeking their fifth consecutive 5A state crown. They are by far the most decorated program in Texas with 20 championships overall.

A win over Cleburne would advance HP to face either Hallsville or Tyler later this week in the area round. Further down the road, this year’s state tournament is slated to begin on Nov. 13 in College Station.