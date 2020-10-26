October 2020 People-Powered Election Survey

Our first survey had a clear Republican lead. The second was much closer, with many seats narrowly flipping to Democrat. What did our October People-Powered Election Survey reveal?

In short, the presidential race is still quite tight, but the Biden-Harris ticket is still holding on to a lead.

For our October survey, our essay question was: “If you had the opportunity to try to convince a friend to change one of their votes, what race would it be, and what would your elevator pitch look like?”

One thing our readers showed us in their responses is that the presidential race isn’t the only one weighing on them – a significant number discussed down ballot races. Some of those responses are detailed below (if you want to see all of them, head to peoplenewspapers.com).

This isn't meant to be a scientific poll, but rather a snapshot of how your neighbors feel about the upcoming election.

This isn’t meant to be a scientific poll, but rather a snapshot of how your neighbors feel about the upcoming election.

And, as always, if you have something important to say, please consider penning a letter to the editor – we love hearing from our readers.

Note: Candidates with zero responses are not included, and in races that only apply to part of our readership, we provide the “does not apply to me” response choice.

President

Donald Trump – R, Incumbent 40.1%

Joe Biden – D 54.8%

Jo Jorgenson – L 0.5%

Undecided 4.6%

U.S. Senate

John Cornyn – R, Incumbent 50.3%

Mary Jennings Hegar – D 48.2%

Undecided 1.5%

U.S. House District 32

Colin Allred – D, Incumbent 52.3%

Genevieve Collins – R 44.2%

Undecided 3.6%

Texas House of Representatives District 114

John Turner – D, Incumbent 35.5%

Luisa Del Rosal – R 40.1%

Undecided 1.5%

Does Not Apply to Me 22.8%

Texas House of Representatives District 114

Morgan Meyer – R, Incumbent 51.3%

Joanna Cattanach – D 34%

Undecided 2%

Does Not Apply to Me 12.7%

Dallas County Sheriff

Marian Brown – D, Incumbent 48.2%

Chad Prda – R 42.6%

Undecided 9.1%

Dallas ISD District 2

Dustin Marshall, Incumbent 20.3%

Alex Enrique 1%

Nancy Rodriguez 4.6%

Undecided 14.2%

Does Not Apply to Me 59.9%

Dallas ISD District 8

Joe Carreon 6.6%

Alicia McClung 6.1%

Undecided 14.2%

Does Not Apply to Me 73.1%

The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved asking voters to support a $3.7 billion bond election in November. The proposed package includes 5 ballot propositions aimed at several initiatives. Are you …

In favor of the bond 20.3%

Against the bond 20.3%

I need more information before I can decide 22.8%

Does Not Apply to Me 36.5%

“What is something that would change your mind about your chosen candidates at this point?” (sample of responses)

“Not voting IS voting – it’s an opportunity cost. Go now and vote if you haven’t already.”

“We need to work together and build a better country for all.”

“I wouldn’t try to change a friend’s beliefs.”

“A vote for the presidency is really a vote for the total executive branch and all the thousands of important people who work in it, so your choice is about a lot more than one man.”

“President – country over party.”

