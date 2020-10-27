A Boy’s Take on Masks: Be Nice

I am a fourth grader, but even fourth graders have opinions about things. My mom says that I should write more and that I should say my opinions but respectfully.

So respectfully, you should wear a mask.

I am learning how to write essays now, and my mom is an editor, so I get better help than a lot of kids because she wins awards and is strict about it. For instance, she told me that I couldn’t say people are dumb if they don’t wear masks, which was helpful.

You should wear a mask because a lot of doctors who are very smart say it is a good way to stay safe from coronavirus. I learned over the summer, because my mom is kind of mean, that when the governor said everyone had to wear one, less people got sick. Or fewer. My mom says fewer.

I have autism, and sometimes things bother me. I also have to be very careful and learn about people, because sometimes I don’t understand them, and I have to try to be empathetic. Empathetic is when you care about someone, and you show it. It’s hard.

So wearing a mask isn’t easy for me. I understand that it is not easy for a lot of people. It bothers me. But you know what? When I go out, I wear a mask til I can’t stand it, and then I go home. I don’t take it off because I’m tired of it and then give everyone my germs.

That’s rude.

But while I learn empathy, I also understand that when I wear a mask, I make people feel safe. To me, that is important. My dad says that it’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice. Wearing a mask is hard, but it’s important to be nice to other people, even if you might think that wearing a mask is dumb.

It doesn’t cost anything to be nice, and I think people should do it more often, for no reason at all, other than it’s good to do it. It’s not really about rights, or whether you believe this science or that science, it’s about being nice.

We should all be nicer because the world is full of mean people. We don’t have to be one of them.

Thank you for reading this, I worked hard on it, and my mom made me change things because I kept using the word dumb.

