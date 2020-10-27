New Petbar Location Holds Grand Opening Event

A Dallas-based self-service dog wash and professional grooming spa opened their new Devonshire location back in April but were unable to hold a grand opening due to COVID-19. Owners Dan and Ashley O’Loughlin decided to hold their “Howl-O-Ween” event on Saturday to celebrate the location’s opening.

The pet-friendly was a success and featured prizes, doggy bag giveaways, a dog bone cutting ceremony, and a dog costume contest. Attendees were also able to enjoy a free self-wash with professional equipment and high-end products.

Winners of the costume contest included a pup dressed as an astronaut, a lion, and the best of show winner was a bumblebee.















In addition to the Devonshire location, there is another petbar in Dallas located in Highland Park. There are also 15 other franchise locations set to open throughout Texas in the next year.

“When our groomer moved away, we searched for a place but couldn’t really find one that was friendly and clean and fun,” said Ashley O’Loughlin. “That’s when we decided we needed to open our own!”

The Devonshire petbar location is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.petbarinc.com/.