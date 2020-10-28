Dallas ISD Student-Athletes Join Inaugural Leadership Class

Fifty-one student-athletes signed up to be the inaugural class of a Dallas ISD program that focuses on leadership and character, the district announced.

Hillcrest, Thomas Jefferson, and W.T. White high schools each have three athletes participating, including:

Hillcrest – Claire Dusek, junior

Hillcrest – Whitney Jackson, sophomore

Hillcrest – Ariana Regala, freshman

Thomas Jefferson – Taliyah Godwin, senior

Thomas Jefferson – Jorge Martinez, junior

Thomas Jefferson – Luisa Ocampo, senior

W.T. White – Patience Carey, senior

W.T. White – Korbin Dennis, senior

W.T. White – Jonathon Ware, junior

The Dallas ISD Athletics Department began the Leaders in Training (L.I.T.) Program to prepare student-athletes for leadership “while building character.”

“The program will motivate and empower students to be leaders on their campuses and in the communities,” the district said.

Participants will be involved in an evolving series of activities that encompass education, involvement, and awareness, exposing students to real-life topics.

High school athletics coordinators nominated student-athletes, and the students had to complete an application to be selected for the program.