Jesuit Shuffles November Football Slate

Thanks to some COVID-19 precautions, Jesuit now has some Wednesday afternoon and Monday night football in its future.

The Rangers have rescheduled their final two regular-season games as part of an agreement among District 7-6A administrators to proactively allow for flexibility in case any games require postponement within the next month.

That means Jesuit will now host Irving at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and Richardson at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Assuming no further changes, those would be the final two games before the playoffs start on the week of Dec. 10.

All teams in the district will play on these dates. Essentially, Dec. 5 becomes a district-wide makeup day, if necessary.

Amended UIL rules for 2020 enable teams to hold games five days apart, which many districts have implemented in an attempt to complete fractured schedules.

The Rangers (2-2, 1-0) opened the district slate with a 55-34 victory over Richardson Pearce on Oct. 23, and will travel to face Lake Highlands on Friday.